

Ngahiwi Tomoana has been re-elected as chairman of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc.

Announced at a Special General Meeting at Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc on Tuesday, Tomoana managed to beat out candidates Shayne Walker and Johnny Nepe Apatu for the position.

Tomoana has already been chairman of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated for nearly 24 years.

Shayne Walker was one of the candidates for chairman. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi's size and population make it one of the biggest iwi in the country.

Prior to the announcement he said that this term would be his last serving as chairman if he was elected.

Under Tomoana Ngāti Kahungunu was already growing a strong economic platform to build on and with the recent purchase of Hawke's Bay Seafoods is set to continue to grow.

Johnny Nepe Apatu was another running for Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc chairman.

It is also poised to take a stake in Napier Port which is the lifeblood of the local economy.

But he also said prior to the announcement that the coming three-year term would have a different focus.

"The coming term will be very different because it'll be focused on whānau and families.

"The next 10 years will be focused on family, whānau and mokopuna, to make sure that they are the best they can ever be."