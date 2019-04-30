It's a Monday night and I'm on the top floor of a bar in central Wellington. I'm with a group of people who've gathered not for an after-work beverage – but to learn how to defend themselves if they find themselves on the receiving end of an attack at a bar.

I've never done any kind of self-defence before and this class was different from the norm, putting you into the scenario where you may be attacked.

Instead of the lesson being in the bright lights of a studio, it was in the dimly-lit bar. Instead of wearing workout gear, I was wearing what I'd worn to work that day.

The bar fight seminar was the first of its kind in Wellington and based on the Krav Maga style of self-defence. The system's gaining popularity in New Zealand and abroad.

Edwin Peng, an Expert Level 2 instructor from Singapore, took the session.

Peng told me self-defence may have to be used at any time, especially in places where there were big crowds, like at a bar when people tend to be rowdier.

"It's a more scenario-based training... having the participants feel what it's like being in the environment and making them drink a bit of alcohol and train at the same time."

I've seen tussles or fights on a night out - being under the influence of alcohol contributes to this. At least a third of all police record offences are committed by an offender who's consumed alcohol prior to the offence.

As the two-hour lesson began, I realised I'd never thought about what to do to protect myself, or get out of the situation, if I ended up finding myself in the middle of a brawl.

Dimly-lit Siglo bar in Wellington was the space for the bar self-defence training. / Emme McKay

We started with drinking some beer, had a warm-up and then moved on to throwing plastic cups around. I'd usually give myself an 8 out of 10 for hand-eye coordination - but add dimmed lights and the buzz of alcohol to the mix, and I learnt that goes down to a 4.

The cup throwing and other activities were to test peripheral vision. It was easy to see how reaction time slows and vision lacks in a night out situation.

As we began practising the self-defence systems, the thumping bar music, crowded area and taste of alcohol in my mouth made it all that more realistic.

Throughout the seminar, I practised how to react if someone attempted to throw, or smash, a bottle, glass or ashtray at me.

We learnt how to defend ourselves from sitting on stools, what to do if there was a group attack and always keeping a lookout for the nearest exit to escape the situation.

Peng said the goal was to not have to use self-defence but to be aware of what to do if the situation arises. I'd feel confident to do just that, if I managed to find myself in the middle of a risky night out situation.

