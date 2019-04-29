One person has been critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in Rotorua tonight.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on Old Taupo Rd outside Bunnings Warehouse about 7.15pm where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Traffic is being diverted from Fairy Springs Rd down Lake Rd.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a critical condition.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

It is the third incident in less than two weeks where a pedestrian has been hit in Rotorua.

Oceana Cameron, 16, has been told she will not walk again unassisted after she suffered a severed spinal cord when hit by a car on Te Ngae Rd on April 16 about 6.35pm.

Eight days later, a pedestrian was injured in a collision with a vehicle on Te Ngae Rd, near the intersection with Sunrise Ave, shortly after 6.30pm.