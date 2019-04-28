Police have recovered eight firearms which were stolen from the Palmerston North police station on Anzac Day.

They were recovered in Palmerston North earlier today as part of the ongoing investigation into the burglary, police said.

Eleven firearms were taken in the heist with the three remaining firearms still unaccounted for.

Acting Central District Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart said they are very focused on recovering the remaining firearms.

"The investigation team has worked tirelessly throughout the weekend and they will continue to do so," Stewart said.

"We continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact us.

"You can speak to Palmerston North police directly on 0800 351 3600 or you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Of the 11 firearms taken in the burglary, one was unlawful under the government's new firearm legislation.

However, this weapon was one among the eight which was recovered, police said.

The three remaining firearms were older weapons and a BB gun which are not covered under the new legislation but were awaiting destruction or were being held as exhibits.