An unusual delay for drivers on Auckland's Southern Motorway this afternoon.

More than a dozen calves escaped from an overturned ute, blocking traffic on the stretch of motorway between the Tecoma Street off-and on ramps.

Police say although they've got the situation under control, drivers should still take care.

Meanwhile, motorists heading southbound on State Highway 1 can expect heavy traffic south of Warkworth.

The incident took place around 3.55pm on SH1 just after Puhoi Rd.

An hour on, traffic remains heavy between Warkworth and Puhoi with NZ Transport Agency asking motorists to consider using State Highway 16 as an alternative route.