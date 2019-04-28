Massive waves which smashed Tasmania on Friday are about to hit the country in a short but sharp burst of weather.

Weatherwatch.co.nz says although waves reached 14m high across the Tasman they'll only likely reach up to 8m high - primarily around Fiordland - while between 5m and 7m waves will hit the rest of the West Coast before moving up to the North Island late tomorrow.

The front will also bring with it gale-force winds, heavy rain and snow on the ranges with a cool southerly change.

🌧️ South Island boaties be aware! It's looking rough for the weekend. Keep an eye on that marine forecast... https://t.co/1gWvCORDl5 — Maritime New Zealand (Nō te rere moana Aotearoa) (@MaritimeNZ) April 26, 2019

Most places across the country will see a drop in temperature of between 4 and 7 degrees over the next few days.

However, some may get slightly warmer due to a northwesterly prior to the drop.

South Islanders could see a few frosts inland if winds ease.

NZ: Wintry, windy, wet change about to pounce (+4 Maps) https://t.co/W09DHgILZW — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) April 27, 2019

As for the heavy rain, it will also be the West Coast in the firing line which develops today and continues into tomorrow.

It could cause flooding and slips, as between 150mm to 200mm is forecast to fall.

Snow, up to 20cm, will only fall in alpine areas.

Weatherwatch.co.nz said severe gales, some up to 100km/h at times, were likely in marine areas, especially in the South Island.

The MetService has also issued heavy rain warnings for Fiordland, Westland, Buller, and the Canterbury and Otago headwaters, and a warning is in force for these areas.