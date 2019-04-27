A 27-year-old Auckland man is lucky to be alive after being rescued from the hiking trail over the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, where he'd been stranded in freezing temperatures.

Rescuers from LandSAR Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation (RARO) located the hiker around 7pm, and are currently assisting him down Mt Ngauruhoe.

The man's friends reported him missing at 2.30pm when he had not arrived at the Ketetahi carpark - as the group arranged when they split apart.

The man was one of 14 Aucklanders who'd set out on the crossing this morning.

Advertisement

Being of varying levels of fitness and enthusiasm, the group had split into several smaller groups as the day progressed.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said officers were able to send a message to the hiker's cell phone, and determined his location using MobileLocate.

"The Greenlea rescue helicopter was dispatched from Taupo but low cloud prevented it getting into the Mangatepopo Valley," Shepherd said.

"Two RARO teams headed up the valley on foot and the first team got to the man just below the Ngauruhoe summit at 7pm."

Shepherd said the team had made a "sterling effort" finding the man in zero visibility, strong wind and freezing temperatures.

Five rescuers are assisting the tramper on his descent.