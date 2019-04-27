Police searching for missing man Gordon Nicholson believe a body found today is his.

The body was located and reported to police by people out on a recreational boat near Mayor Island in the Bay of Plenty.

Police said formal identification was still to be carried out but they believed it was Nicholson.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Nicholson's family and loved ones," they said.

Advertisement

Nicholson, 62, was last seen on Wednesday at Whiritoa Beach about 13km south of Whangamata on the Coromandel Peninsula.

It was thought he was possibly heading to a blowhole near the south end of the beach.

He was wearing tramping boots, shorts and carrying a medium-sized day pack.

Police thanked all of those who helped search for Nicholson for their efforts.