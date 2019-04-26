An "emotional" photo of Prince William and Jacinda Ardern greeting each other with a hongi has captured the attention of publishers around the world.

The prince arrived in New Zealand this week for a two-day tour to honour the victims and survivors of the Christchurch mosque shooting where 50 people died on March 15.

Yesterday, the Duke and Ardern visited the Auckland Anzac Day civic service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is greeted with a hongi, a traditional Māori greeting, by Prime Minister Jacinda Adern in Auckland. Photo / Mark Tantrum

But first, the Prime Minister greeted the Duke of Cambridge in Auckland with a hongi — which was snapped by Mark Tantrum, who works for the New Zealand Government.

The photo has since gone viral with international news websites such "Business Insider", the "Guardian", CNN and the "Daily Mail" featuring the "emotional" image on their pages.

The "Business Insider" reported that the "emotional photo captured the moment that Prince William gave New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a traditional Māori greeting as he paid tribute to the victims of the Christchurch attacks".

The Guardian wrote: "The pair shared an intimate hongi [Māori nose press] and espoused the values of freedom, democracy, and peace where they attended a service in Auckland before travelling to Christchurch to meet with survivors."

This is not the first time a royal has been recognised for sharing a hongi. The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, were photographed performing the greeting with several people while in New Zealand last year.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex performs a traditional hongi. Photo / AP

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greets locals in a traditional hongi at Te Papaiouru Marae on her New Zealand visit. Photo / Getty Images

After he paid homage to those who served and died in Gallipoli at a solemn Anzac Day service at Auckland's War Memorial Museum, the prince made a surprise visit to the 5-year-old girl who was shot in the Al Noor Mosque shooting last month.

The little girl, Alen Alsati, received critical injuries after she was shot multiple times in the attacks on March 15.

The Duke of Cambridge meets five year old Alen Alsati, who is recovering in Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland after being injured in the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack.



Alen woke from a coma earlier this week after suffering critical injuries in the attack. pic.twitter.com/XcNAsIw7xt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2019

The Duke was at Christchurch Hospital this morning, where he was met by Canterbury DHB chair Dr John Wood, director of surgery Greg Robertson, hospital general manager Pauline Clark, and nursing director Lynne Johnson.

He then visited both the mosques involved in the shootings before reaching the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial on the banks of the Avon River.

There he laid a wreath and paid his respects to the earthquake victims and then took a public walk through Christchurch.