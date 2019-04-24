An image being shared on social media that suggests Mt Ruapehu is venting is actually just hot air of another kind.

A picture shared in Facebook group Raw & Real Snow Reports – which says it delivers facts on snowfield conditions with "no fake news" or "alternative facts" – showed what appeared to be a puff of steam hanging over the mountain.

Hope this isn’t a sign of things to come. Te Mounga blowing some steam today 🌋 Posted by Nick John Love on Wednesday, 24 April 2019



The user who shared it with the group's 1709 followers posted: "Better to vent than not, mmmmmmmm, not to sure how I feel about this."

The mountain has been in the news after scientists reported its crater lake had heated up to temperatures not seen in years, while tremors had also been recorded over recent years.

Advertisement

GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott said he'd seen some activity on social media about the picture - which in fact only showed cloud moving over the mountain.

"It's an atmospheric effect – and it definitely doesn't suggest eruptive activity."

He said the same effect had been seen over Mt Ngauruhoe 10 days ago.

The temperature of Ruapehu's crater lake was 43C this morning, at the upper end of the normal range.

Mt Ruapehu, which last erupted in 2007, remained at Volcanic Alert Level 1, corresponding to "minor unrest".