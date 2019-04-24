A pedestrian is thought to be seriously injured following a collision with a vehicle in Rotorua this evening.

Police report the incident took place on Te Ngae Rd, near the intersection with Sunrise Ave, shortly after 6.30pm.

The road is currently blocked with indications suggesting the pedestrian has been seriously injured.

Diversions are in place around the scene at Coulter Rd and Wharenui Rd and the serious crash unit is attending.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said police appeared to be assessing the scene.

Police investigate the scene tonight. Photo / Ben Fraser

He said a car with a damaged windscreen was parked on the side of the road.

A man told the Rotorua Daily Post the crash happened outside his house. While he didn't see the crash, he saw a man lying on the road who "didn't look in a good way".

Scene of the crash where a pedestrian was hit. Photo / Ben Fraser

Last Tuesday, a 16-year-old was hit by a vehicle on the same road in Rotorua.

Oceana Cameron, a bright and bubbly local teenager, was taken to Rotorua Hospital following the incident which occurred around 6.35pm.

Oceana Cameron, 16, has been described as bright, bubbly and loving. Photo / Supplied

Police are still investigating the incident, which has put the Rotorua Lakes High School student in hospital for the foreseeable future.

Oceana's older sister Leah Newson spoke exclusively to the Rotorua Daily Post about the journey ahead.

"From the accident to this reality hitting has been a very short time.

"We're all devastated. It's hard enough to be 16 as it is."

After the collision, which occurred about 6.35pm, Oceana was taken to Rotorua Hospital where family members were told a broken back was among her injuries.

"We didn't know the full extent of what had happened."

Just before midnight, she was taken to Middlemore Hospital via helicopter then spent three days in the intensive care unit, Newson said.

"My dad and her mum drove up on Wednesday morning first thing and went straight into a meeting with the head of departments in the spinal team.

"They were told as soon as they stepped in she had severed her spinal cord so wouldn't be able to walk unassisted again.

"To go from having full function. To not be able to use her legs is huge. But she's a strong girl and will work hard to maintain her life. But it looks very different for her now than it did a week ago."

A week ago Oceana was "a normal teenager" enjoying the school holidays and hanging out with friends. She was training for the netball team she had been named a part of.

Now the family wonders when she will be able to go back to school.