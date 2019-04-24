Two people are trapped in two separate vehicles following a major collision on Marshland Rd in east Christchurch.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as emergency services work to free the two occupants from their vehicles.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the collision took place between Chenery Ave and Main North Rd just after 4pm.

He said any injuries the occupants might have received are unknown, meanwhile, police report one person has been seriously hurt.

According to social media posts, people have reported seeing four ambulances and five police cars heading towards the scene of the crash.

The serious crash unit is attending the crash and the road is currently blocked in both directions.

Meanwhile, a crash is blocking State Highway 22 west of Drury this afternoon.

NZ Transport Agency suggests motorists should use alternative routes and avoid Karaka Rd (SH22) as a road closure is possible.