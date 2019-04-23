A further four cases of measles have been confirmed in the Bay of Plenty, bringing the total number of measles reported over the past month to ten.

"The most recent cases are known to be linked to the earlier reported cases of measles," Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health Dr Phil Shoemack said.

Measles is a very infectious viral illness that spreads easily from person to person.

It can be serious with about one in ten people with measles needing hospital treatment.

D Shoemack said immunisation was very effective in preventing measles.

The vaccine that protects against measles is the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

"It's important that parents ensure that their children receive their free routine MMR immunisations on time at 15 months and 4 years of age.

"If for any reason you have never had a dose of MMR vaccine now is the time to get one. After just one dose of MMR vaccine about 95 per cent of people will be protected from measles, and 99 per cent of people who have had both MMR doses will be protected from measles," Dr Shoemack said.

People born before January 1, 1969 are considered to be immune because measles used to be very common, and so this older age group does not need the measles immunisations.

It is particularly important to check your immunity if you are planning an overseas trip.

The Ministry of Health recently highlighted that since 2012, all cases of measles in New Zealand came from travellers bringing the disease from overseas and that there are currently significant measles outbreaks in many countries.

If you think you have measles, call ahead for advice

"If you think you or someone in your family may have measles, stay at home and phone your doctor to alert them of your symptoms and allow them to make arrangements to assess you safely and without infecting other people, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice," says Dr de Wet.

Measles facts

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness and is spread from person to person through the air by breathing, sneezing or coughing. Just being in the same room as someone with measles can lead to infection if you are not immune. Measles can be serious with around one in 10 people who get measles needing to be hospitalised.

The first early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, sore red eyes and cough.

After three to five days a red, blotchy rash appears on the face and head and then spreads down the body.

For more information:

· Toi Te Ora Public Health website: www.toiteora.govt.nz/measles

· Immunisation Advisory Centre free phone: 0800 IMMUNE (0800 466 863)

· Immunisation Advisory Centre website: www.immune.org.nz

· Ministry of Health 2019 measles outbreak information