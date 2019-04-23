After a record breaking 33 hours on a swing, followed by a 15-hour sleep, Charlie O'Brien made the executive decision to do as little as possible during Easter weekend.

The 16-year-old Taradale High School student broke the world record for continuously swinging on a park swing, previously held by a New Zealander, Kate Pivott who reached a total of 32 hours.

The idea simply started from a conversation with a friend in Taradale Park a few months ago.

"We were just swinging on the swing for ages and then the idea of breaking the world record popped up and it went from there."

O'Brien already has his sights set on beating another record - but whatever it is remains a mystery.

"I'm thinking about it, you know.

"If I'm going to do something again, it has to be bigger. I don't want to be that kid who just does swing stuff - I've got to break out of my niche."

The world cheered on the teenager as he broke the record at 3.15pm on Thursday.

His support team are now in the stage of gathering the footage along with written statements from time keepers and witnesses who stayed by his side during the record attempt.

"We're a little bit worried because the video messed up at some stage during the night, but hopefully it will be alright. Fingers crossed."

Surviving on nothing but McDonald's chips, gingernuts, multiple hot chocolates - some of which were confiscated - along with energy drinks and painkillers, O'Brien had no idea people from all corners of the earth would send him messages of support as he swung on.

"A mate of mine sent me a news article written by a French website - it was pretty insane seeing my face everywhere, I just couldn't believe it."

As it's the school holidays, the reaction from O'Brien's high school has been relatively quiet.

"They posted something on the Facebook page about it, but I'll have to wait and see what happens when I get back to school."

There were many highlights throughout O'Brien's challenge but the best one came at the end when Pipi's Pizza shouted him and the team dinner.

"We went to the pizza truck with some mates to get some - it was just so good."

So what's next for the teenager? - movie marathons, spending time with friends, some guitar playing, school work and of course more brainstorming for the next quirky record attempt.