After an extended and valiant battle, Tommy Gear, a stalwart of New Zealand First has died.

Gear was a life member of the party and had been Winston Peters' most trusted adviser for 26 years.

His nephew and deputy leader Fletcher Tabuteau said he was a major part of the foundation for building New Zealand First and a true stalwart of the party.

"Tommy Gear was a trusted confidant, a loyal, honest, and passionate New Zealand First supporter and member who strongly believed in the party.

Tommy Gear, a stalwart of New Zealand First has died. Photo / Richard Harman

"In September last year at New Zealand First's 25th-anniversary conference, both Tommy and his wife Mary were honoured with life membership in recognition of their dedicated service to the party."

Tabuteau remembers Gear, among many things, as a successful businessman who contributed to many lives.

"We hope that you will all find some peace in the legacy that Tommy leaves behind.

"That of a great husband and father, for the pillar of strength he provided to New Zealand First, and for the pivotal role he played in shaping New Zealand's political history."