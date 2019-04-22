An incursion response has been initiated after signs of rats and mice were discovered on Mokoia Island recently.

Mokoia Island Trust announced the news on their Facebook page earlier today.

The island is a sanctuary for many of New Zealand's endangered wildlife and rare New Zealand birds.

It stated, "Unfortunately during a routine biosecurity check late last week, multiple tracking tunnel on the Mokoia showed evidence of at least one large rat and multiple mice on the island."

Advertisement

The Department of Conservation has initiated an incursion response with the aim of restoring the pest-free status of the Wildlife Refuge as soon as possible.

Through the Facebook post, the trust asked for any support as the response would be a major operation due to the number of rodents on the island.



"We would also like to remind all boaties or people who want to visit Mokoia that permission to do so can only be granted by the Mokoia Island Trust and that the only commercial vessel which can land there is through Katoa Jets.

"The manu (bird) that we have on Mokoia are at real risk from rats and mice and we would hate for any let alone one kiwi or other manu to die as a result of this incursion."

Tracking tunnels work by encouraging predators into a tunnel using a lure on the ink free section of a tracking card.

Predators walk through the sticky ink on the tracking card to reach the lure and leave high definition footprints on the absorbent section of the card but do not trap them.

More to come.