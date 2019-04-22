A 24-year-old man critically injured during an assault in central Auckland has died in hospital.

The incident happened on Queen St at 4.20am on Saturday.

"The man died in hospital this afternoon," police said in a statement. "His family have requested privacy at this time."

A 20-year-old man arrested in relation to the incident appeared in Auckland District Court today. He was remanded in custody.

"He is currently charged with serious assault. Further charges are likely."

Anyone who witnessed the incident on Saturday morning is asked to contact

Auckland City Police on 09 302 6557.

As the matter is before the courts police are unable to comment further.