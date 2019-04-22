A second person has been killed on the road this Easter Weekend and police are urging drivers to take extra care as they make their way home from the holiday break.

Traffic is beginning to build as thousands of commuters return to main centres following the long weekend. Wet weather is set to hamper the return journey with rain falling across much of the country.

Police confirmed that one person has died following a two-car crash at the Awakino Tunnel on State Highway 3 at 1.20pm today.

The major route connects Taranaki and Waitomo and is likely to be closed for the rest of the day, a police spokeswoman says.

"Motorists are being asked to avoid the area," she says.

Another person died after a serious crash near Huntly last night.

The Easter Weekend road toll started at 4pm Thursday and ends at 6am tomorrow. Seven people died during the long weekend last year and two people died during the Easter break in 2017.

With less than 15 hours until the congested holiday period comes to a close, police say people need to plan ahead and follow the basics of road safety.

"We want everyone to arrive safely at their destination these Easter holidays," police said.

NZ Transport Agency acting director safety and environment, Niclas Johansson, said congestion and delays were inevitable during holiday periods, so they also wanted to remind everyone to leave plenty of time for their journey, drive to the conditions and plan ahead before leaving home.

Heavy traffic is beginning to build around Auckland as holiday-makers drive home through the wet weather.

For people travelling from Hamilton to Auckland, it's expected to take more than two hours with heavy patches developing near Rangiriri and Papakura.

With a major Taupiri roundabout closed, drivers are being detoured through Ngaruawahia.

North of Auckland, traffic is congested through Kaiwaka, Te Hana, Warkworth and near Albany on State Highway 1 for southbound travellers.

From Warkworth to Auckland, it is expected to take close to an hour.

For people driving from the Coromandel to Auckland, traffic is heavy near Mangatawhiri on SH2.

It is expected to take two hours and 45 minutes from Whitianga to Auckland.

For people heading back south into Wellington, traffic is heavy around Otaki on the Kapiti Coast.

The MetService has issued a severe weather warning for eastern Bay of Plenty, particularly east of Whakatāne, with showers expected to pour down until around 2pm tomorrow.

For the rest of Gisborne, weather warnings were expected to ease from 7am tomorrow.

Meteorologist Josh Griffin said this was due to an active front slowly making its way across the North Island.

"For Auckland showers were expected to continue through this evening and easing off tomorrow morning before returning in the afternoon with possible hail," Griffin said.

He said Aucklanders were expected to see more favourable weather from Wednesday with some light showers and then clearing for the rest of the week.

Tips from Police:

• Drive at a safe speed – depending on weather and other conditions this may be lower than the posted speed limit.

• Always wear a seatbelt.

• Don't drive when tired and avoid alcohol.

• Focus on the task of driving – distractions can be deadly, so put your phone away and keep your focus on the road.