The Big Little City is having a quiet long weekend, with most Aucklanders taking the chance for a final long weekend out of town before winter sets in.

Even Auckland's usually busiest cities are nearly empty today, with most city dwellers having chosen to head away for the holidays.

Quiet Easter Monday in Auckland, SH1. 22 April 2019. Photo / Michael Craig

Easter weekend, quickly followed by Anzac Day this coming Thursday, means a lot of people have taken the opportunity to have a 10-day break.

Traffic is expected to start building up today, though, as many begin their journey back home.

Quiet Easter Monday in Auckland, Teed Street, Newmarket. 22 April 2019. Photo / Michael Craig

The queues are expected to start building up this afternoon, especially along State Highway 1 in the Puhoi/Wellsford area, as well as Takanini for those coming from the south.

The weather is also threatening to put a damper on motorists' plans and some of those journeys home might suffer the delays due to expected showers.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said this morning a rain band was sitting over the North Island stretching from Northland to Nelson.

The NZ Transport Agency was warning motorists to plan ahead and use the organisation's journey planner to see travel times.