Two dogs have been euthanised following a series of attacks on cats in South Auckland.

Since February 6, the Auckland Council has received three reports of animal attacks and eight reports of tan or brown dogs roaming in Weymouth.

Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman told the Herald CCTV showed the suspected dogs entering private property to attack some cats.

He said they were believed to be the same dogs attacking animals in April last year.

Advertisement

"I am advised those dogs were subsequently euthanased," Newman said.

He said the council would impound any dog that it had reason to believe had been involved in an attack.

"Impoundment removes any immediate risk of further harm as the council completes an investigation.

"The council spent approximately 15 animal management staff hours on patrols and the seizure of the suspected dogs," Newman said.

The Auckland Council continues to adopt out 100 per cent of dogs that end up in its shelters.

Manukau has the highest number of euthanased dogs of any shelter across the Auckland region.

Newman said it was difficult to comment further while the council completes its investigation and undertakes a prosecution.

"But I want to thank Auckland Council's Animal Management staff for their work, as well

as members of the public who have been vigilant in reporting animal attacks and roaming during recent weeks," Newman said.

To report dog attacks and all barking dog complaints, call the Auckland Council on 0800 462 685.