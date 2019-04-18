A teen driver who fled Dunedin police at high-speed, while a passenger hung out the window and hurled bottles at officers in pursuit, continued driving after losing the car's tyres in a crash, police say.

However, the two did not escape the grasp of chasing police for long and within in 15 minutes of the chase starting they had been tracked down by police and dogs, with one of the two teens receiving a bite from a police dog.

Sergeantt Mike Calvert, of Dunedin, said officers were called at 1am to Andersons Bay Rd after reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police indicated for the car to stop, but the suspects drove off.

Police pursued the vehicle while a passenger hanging out of its window threw items including bottles at officers.

The car drove "a few kilometres" to Princes St where police created a blockade so they could not reach the Octagon, Sgt Calvert said.

"Police took steps to prevent risk to the public."

The driver then turned off the car's lights and police abandoned the pursuit for public safety, he said.

The assailants crashed near Crawford St and lost tyres, before driving off again.

By that point the driver was manoeuvring the vehicle on three rims.

Officers located the car at the corner of Hanover and Grange Sts

A passenger from the vehicle threatened police and starting running from them.

He was apprehended by a police dog about 40m away from the car.

By that time less than 15 minutes had passed since the job was called in.

A 16-year-old male is being refereed to youth aid for a number of driving offences.

A 17-year-old male, who was treated for dog bite wounds at Dunedin Hospital this morning, will appear in the Dunedin District Court.