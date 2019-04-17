Opposition housing spokesperson Judith Collins says a Hobsonville Point couple's struggle to secure an affordable house highlights deep flaws in the Special Housing Area accord between Auckland Council and the Government.

Jonathan and Shelley Janson featured in the Herald today, after buying an affordable home of $600,000-plus at Scott Point but were presented with a separate invoice of $44,000 for the driveway, fencing and some landscaping as well as being asked to pay for changed flooring.

"This makes a mockery of affordable homes," Collins said this morning.

"It looks extremely dodgy, being asked to pay extra. The landscaping was around $14,000 for a pocket-sized section. I have been approached by two couples at Hobsonville Point, both buying into Special Housing Areas."

Hobsonville Point has a portion of affordable homes to allow first-time buyers to secure places but Collins said it was wrong that at least two couples she knew of were asked to pay sums on top of the "affordable" purchase price.

"That is just outside the scope of the act," she said, referring to the Housing Accords and Special Housing Areas Act 2013, passed by a National-led Government.

That was meant to ensure first-home buyers got places at around 75 per cent of the median Auckland house price based on the Real Estate Institute data for the area.

She wrote to Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford complaining about the situation but his spokesman Tom James said Collins' letter was passed to Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa, who in turn has said the matter should be referred to Auckland Council.

Collins criticised that too: "Surely it's Phil's [Twyford] territory? He's the minister in charge and I would have thought this was a prime area. Also, he's responsible for SHAs. He should not be passing it to Jenny."

Collins said Jansons and the other couple who approached her both had places built by Imperial Homes.

"It's extraordinarily odd," says Collins. "In many years as a lawyer I did a lot of acting for group builders and I've never seen anything like it. It's the oddest contract I've ever seen.

"If Phil has done nothing, it's very concerning. He should have asked MBIE or the housing people to come back to him. I wonder how prevalent this is and why Council didn't do anything about it until [media reports meant] they had to."

Collins said the couple "would have been better off buying a pre-loved house but of course they couldn't afford that."

Tom James from Twyford's office said this morning: "Minister Twyford has the delegation on the policy of SHAs and Minister Salesa has the delegation for their operation."

Imperial Homes' sole director and sole shareholder is Li Zhu of Flat Bush, according to the Companies Office.

Meanwhile, the couple's struggle is drawing response on the Hobsonville Point Community's social media page, divided for and against their situation.

While some express sympathy for the Jansons, others criticise them.

"Forty years ago ours, and thousands of others, new first home was Neil, Universal, Dempsey Morton, home on bare ground. No driveway, garage, lawn, footpaths, letterbox, carpet, curtains, heating, dishwasher. Bare unfinished particle board floors. Dug out driveway by hand and concrete as we could afford. Wait six weeks for telephone line. Gosh how times have changed," said one commenter.

Another said: "Totally feel for this couple. Hindsight is always a wonderful thing. Scott Point ... there are only a few houses there that haven't been fitted out with a container load of imported junk."

Shelley Jansen was approached for comment today but said she was at work and could not talk.