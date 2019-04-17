One lucky Lotto player from Auckland nabbed $16,250,000 last night in a life-changing windfall.

The eye-watering sum could buy the winner keys to 147 Range Rovers or 39 of this year's 911 Speedster Porsches.

Or the winning number could buy more than 240,000 bottles of Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut (750ml ).

Based on January's median house price in Auckland, the lowest in three years, the winner could afford to own 20 houses.

Last night's top Lotto winner could buy more than 240,000 bottles of Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut. Photo / Getty Images

Using the same data, $16,250,000 could instead buy 58 houses in Southland.

However, the new multi-millionaire could instead set their sights on travel both close to home and farther afield.

The winning sum could be traded in for 406,250 adult return ferry tickets to Waiheke.

Or if you fancy travelling further away, the top win could purchase more than 5,000 center court seats at the men's singles final at Wimbledon.

A winner with a sweet-tooth could indulge themselves by buying more than three million blocks of Whittaker's 250g chocolate.

But if the win was spent entirely on a seasonal foodie favourite, the pantry would have to make room for more than 48 million hot cross buns.

Last night's Division One Powerball win was the sixth time this year Powerball has been struck.

It was last won in March when a Hawke's Bay player netted a top prize of $11 million.

In 2017, Tauranga's Lou Te Keeti's scooped $10.3m in the Lotto Powerball on July 8.

Later that year he told the Bay of Plenty Times he had splashed out on a new Suzuki Swift.

"It is not a Ferrari, but what would I want with a Ferrari?"

Instead of a Ferrari, Te Keeti gained 19 racehorses, 37 cows and 60 birds in the year following his win.

Other indulgences would include a Mercedes shipped from Germany, a new tractor and mower, and a second-hand campervan.

Te Keeti remained steadfastly grounded, donating a large sum of his win while he maintained that people and memories mattered more than money.

The kaumātua then gave others five top tips for winning big:

1. Buy a ticket. So many people - including my wife - say Lotto is a waste of money. But you can't win if you don't try.

2. Say a little prayer and be sincere about it. Be specific. Don't just say 'Oh please let me win', but think about what you would do. When I said my prayers before I won, I promised that I would give it to these three charities and I did.

3. Be charitable. Let others who need it share in your win, so that the money can do good things in the community.

4. Help loved ones but don't spoil them. I want my mokopuna to respect others and value people rather than things, and that being charitable is more important than having fancy things that you don't really need.

5. Delete unknown or unwarranted solicitations and be resolute about it.