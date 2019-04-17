A media personality, lawyer and an accountant are three of 11 people arrested during the past few days in a series of police raids after a year-long investigation into the Comanchero Motorcycle Gang.

A patched member was the latest of the group to be arrested this morning, police said.

Most have now appeared in court on a raft of charges for alleged organised crime, money laundering and drug supply after more than 80 police officers raided several Auckland properties last week and on Monday.

Some $4 million worth of assets has already been seized by police during Operation Nova, including firearms and several luxury vehicles such as a Rolls-Royce Wraith and gold-plated Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Police believe the gang was importing drugs into New Zealand and has laundered millions of dollars.

It is also understood they were assisted by notorious international drug syndicate the Sinaloa cartel, which was founded by recently imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The Sinaloa cartel is considered the largest drug trafficking organisation in the world.

The Herald is aware of one homicide in Auckland alleged to have been committed by members of the Comancheros.

A gold-plated Harley Davidson was the assets seized. Photo / Supplied

As part of the raids during the past few days, a 40-year-old Kiwi man was also arrested in Sydney with the help of Australian Federal Police.

He now faces extradition over 23 charges for drug importation and supply, participating in an organised criminal group, and money laundering.

Others who have been charged include a 41-year-old Auckland lawyer, who is facing eight charges for allegedly laundering more than $2.4m and participating in the organised criminal group.

He was granted interim name suppression at his first appearance last Friday and will appear in court again next month.

A New Zealand media personality was also arrested during the raids.

The 36-year-old, who also has name suppression, faces one charge of jointly laundering about $300,000.

An Auckland accountant was also arrested and appeared in court yesterday.

The 40-year-old, who is accused of laundering $275,000 in cash and cocaine possession, will appear in court again in July.

This morning, police arrested a 34-year-old patched Comanchero member on drugs and money laundering charges.

Others arrested in Auckland include a 28-year-old man, 30-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, 24-year-old man, a 48-year-old man, and a 37-year-old woman.

The Rolls Royce Wraith police seized. Photo / Supplied

Another 28-year-old man, whom police believe to be an associate of the Comanchero gang, was also arrested today for an aggravated robbery last year.

The robbery and alleged assault of a police officer occurred in Mount Maunganui during July, 2018.

Operation Nova, police said, remains ongoing and Detective Inspector Paul Newman, of the National Organised Crime Group, could not rule out further charges or arrests.

"We are also determined to hold the professionals, who are being increasingly relied on by gangs to hide the origin of their drug money, to account," he said.

The Comancheros in New Zealand are nicknamed the "501s" because of the "character grounds" section of the immigration law used to deport many of them from Australia.

The Herald first revealed the gang's arrival in Aotearoa last year after a series of photographs were posted on social media.

The Comancheros have been part of two of Australia's most infamous gang battles. Photo / Getty Images

One image showed six members gathered around gold-plated motorcycles wearing the black and gold colours.

"All done and sworn in ... welcome aboard to my brothers in New Zealand," read the Instagram post by an Australian member of the gang.

"Another Comanchero chapter opened up. We growing stronger and stronger."

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, the head of the National Organised Crime Group, told the Herald at the time a New Zealand branch was "inevitable" after the deportation of 14 Comancheros.

The club was part of two of Australia's most infamous gang battles, the 1984 "Milperra Massacre" shooting with their rivals the Bandidos and a 2009 brawl at Sydney's international airport where a Hells Angels member was beaten to death.