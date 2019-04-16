Every week Kiwis love to have a flutter at Lotto's weekly Wednesday and Saturday night draws.

And while the chances of winning First Division or Powerball may be slim, it doesn't stop Kiwis from entering the draw for the chance to change their lives forever.

While some may be superstitious and go to a particular store, it has now been revealed which are the country's top five luckiest Lotto stores.

It's bad news for Aucklanders, with none of the city's Lotto stores featuring in the top five.

However, those from Christchurch, Wellington, Hastings, Nelson, Tauranga, Paraparaumu may be in luck.

According to Lotto, Hastings' Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy is the country's luckiest store, with 47 first-division wins.

Nelson's Richmond Night 'n Day is the second luckiest, with 34 first-division wins.

Pak n Save Riccarton in Christchurch came in third with 32 first-division wins, while Paraparaumu's Coastlands Lotto and Christchurch's Hornby Mall Lotto both have 31 first-division wins.

Sharing fifth place with 27 first-division wins is Tauranga's Greerton Lotto store and Wellington's Mall Books and Lotto.

First-division wins counted include Powerball, Strike and First-Divison Lotto tickets sold.

Tonight's Lotto Powerball draw could see someone take away $16 million.

NEW ZEALAND'S TOP 5 LUCKIEST LOTTO STORES

1. Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy, Hastings, with 47 first-division wins

2. Richmond Night 'n Day, Nelson, with 34 first-division wins

3. Pak'nSave Riccarton, Christchurch, with 32 first division wins

4. Coastlands Lotto, Paraparaumu and Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch both with 31 first-division wins

5. Greerton Lotto, Tauranga and Mall Books and Lotto, Wellington with 27 first-division wins