

Two giant tuna caught by Takitimu Seafoods last Wednesday have been sold for a combined total of $46,000.

"Danielle" skipper Steve Harvey and his crew hauled in the 230kg northern blue fin tuna as well as another 135kg tuna after the week-long expedition.

An average-size tuna caught would normally weigh between 40-60kg.

The fish were sent to Japan almost 24 hours after bringing them back to shore, where they were sold on the Japanese market.

Steve Harvey with one of the two giant Tuna caught by Takitimu Seafoods. Photo / Warren Buckland

The crew are on a percentage wage, and earn what they catch, meaning the morale on the boat was one of pure joy.

Harvey said at the time that he still gets a real high from bringing in the big tuna.

"I've been doing it for 28 years and I still get a real buzz when we get something like this," Harvey said.