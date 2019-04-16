Two giant tuna caught by Takitimu Seafoods last Wednesday have been sold for a combined total of $46,000.
"Danielle" skipper Steve Harvey and his crew hauled in the 230kg northern blue fin tuna as well as another 135kg tuna after the week-long expedition.
An average-size tuna caught would normally weigh between 40-60kg.
The fish were sent to Japan almost 24 hours after bringing them back to shore, where they were sold on the Japanese market.
The crew are on a percentage wage, and earn what they catch, meaning the morale on the boat was one of pure joy.
Harvey said at the time that he still gets a real high from bringing in the big tuna.
"I've been doing it for 28 years and I still get a real buzz when we get something like this," Harvey said.