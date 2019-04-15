Eight people have been injured in a crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Awaiti Rd in Netherton near Paeroa tonight.

Six of those received minor injuries, one moderate and one serious, St John reported.

A helicopter was dispatched along with three St John vehicles who treated and transported the various patients to hospital.

St John reports seven people were transported to Thames Hospital and another was flown by helicopter to Waikato Hospital.

Advertisement

Emergency services were first called to the scene at 6.48pm.