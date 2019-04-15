A Christchurch businessman today appeared in court on charges of distributing footage of the mosque shootings.

Philip Arps, 44, appeared in the Christchurch District Court facing two charges of sharing the shooter's livestream.

He wore an orange jumpsuit – nodding, smiling and winking at members of the public from the dock.

Arps is the director of Beneficial Insulation – which has come under scrutiny in the past for using white supremacist imagery.

Philip Arps at his first appearance in court in connection with distributing mosque shooting footage. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This includes having a sun wheel as its logo - a symbol best known for its use by neo-Nazis.

Arps was remanded in custody until April 26.

He is one of six people appearing today on charges of distributing the disturbing footage.

All of the others currently have name suppression.

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll says some have had death threats made against them - and people need to let justice take its course.