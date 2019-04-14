A man remains missing after becoming separated from his two hiking friends in Arthur's Pass.

An emergency beacon was activated by the men after realising their friend was no longer with them.

A Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ spokesman the beacon was activated in the Jellicoe ranges area about 7pm yesterday.

A helicopter scoured the area last night without success, however this morning three Land Search and Rescue teams were sent in along with an Alpine Cliff Rescue team.

Conditions today were cold and cloudy, he said.

A Greymouth-based helicopter was also on standby for when the man is found.

The spokesman said the missing man was believed to be "reasonably well-equipped and reasonably experienced" with hiking in mountains.

The rescue teams have adequate supplies on them if the missing man is found.

The man's two friends were safe and sought refuge in a hut, he said.