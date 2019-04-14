Blair Phelps woke up on the morning of April 5 heading to his dream job at Otorohonda, a Honda dealership in Otorohanga.

He turned to his wife Kelly Phelps and said, "this is my last ride ... because it's getting dark and it's daylight saving on the weekend."

Kelly let him go reminding him to be safe.

And then he was gone.

The 42-year-old died at the scene on Cambridge Rd in Waipā after his motorbike and a car collided on April 5.

Blair and Kelly on the wedding day. Photo / Supplied

Yesterday , Kelly sat in his clothes just so she could be near him again.

"He was my gel that kept me sane.

"He was a friend to everyone. He was my soulmate and my rock."

Blair was four days into his new role in Otorohanga which was the family's first step in relocating but now they all sit holding tears back, wondering how to live without him.

More than 500 people attended the funeral at the Mamaku Memorial Hall which Kelly said she completely underestimated.

"He was such a giving man, he would give you the shirt off his back.

"Just talking with him, within a few minutes you would be his best mate, he was that kind of guy."

Blair and Kelly with their four children a few years ago. Photo / Supplied.

The pair met when Blair crashed her 15th birthday party and her parents quickly chucked him out.

They went their separate ways and had some children but fate drew them back together.

"It wasn't until 13 years ago when we had both gone through nasty divorces that my mum walked into Noel Leeming in Taupō and he asked for my number.

"The next weekend he came over and then the weekend following he was moving in.

"It was just meant to be."

Blair was a Jack of all trades who spent years as a salesman but any spare time was spent building "Phelps' Bar" in his garage or chicken pens for Kelly.

Blair liked to be known as G-daddy to five-month-old grandson Charlie. Photo / Supplied

She said he was a bargain hunter but always looked out for everybody's safety when it came to the road.

"He was the most careful driver, you ask any of his friends. They would take off and he would be left behind because he didn't want to speed."

He leaves behind his children and their partners, Kadin, Chayne and Rayn Phelps, Brittany-Teagan Cutforth, Haydee Brogden, Jared Cottle and five-month-old grandson Charlie Phelps.

"He did everything for me and the kids so I allowed him to have the motorbike and maybe I shouldn't have," Kelly said.

But in reflection of it all, she is happy "he went out on something he loved".