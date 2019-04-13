Four weeks on from the shootings which claimed the lives of 50 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, more than 20,000 Pakistanis arranged themselves in the shape of Al Noor Mosque as a symbol of solidarity.

The event took place at the Shrine of Hadrat Sultan Bahoo in Shorkot, Pakistan and saw the crowd, all dressed in white, arrange themselves in the shape of the mosque to spread the message that "Islam is peace".

It was organised by the Muslim Institute, a research-based think-tank, as a way to show solidarity with those affected by the shooting and mark one month since the attack.

The event formally began with a recitation of the Quran and saw participants chant the slogan "Islam is peace" continuously for two minutes.

A crowd of more than 20,000 Pakistanis formed the shape of Al Noor Mosque to show support for the shooting victims. Photo / Supplied

Muslim Institute chairman Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali told the crowd that through this peaceful expression of solidarity, people had given a strong message to the whole world that Islam was religion of peace.

Such peaceful and huge expressions proved the narrative of Muslims maintaining their peaceful society and cooperation among civilisations despite the rise of extreme tendencies in different parts of the world, he said.

Ali also commended the response by the people as well as the Prime Minister of New Zealand following the Christchurch tragedy.

A prayer was also offered for those who died in the tragic events in Christchurch at the end of the event.