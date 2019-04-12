A member of the public has come across a dead body this morning.

A police media statement said the body was found in Puarenga Stream in Rotorua this morning.

A police officer stands guard at the walking path near Puarenga Stream. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police were notified by a member of the public just after 8am.

Inquiries are under way to identify the person and ascertain the circumstances of their death.

Police officers at the scene. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police said there was no further information is available at this stage.

A reporter at the scene said she could see something submerged in the stream, clothing and a sneaker.

Police at the scene where a body has been found in Puarenga Stream. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police are setting up cordons in the area.

More to come