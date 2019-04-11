The announcement of the final plan for Let's Get Wellington Moving appears to be imminent.

But the project aimed at easing the city's congestion could also be without some big ticket items.

It's understood the duplication of the Terrace Tunnel and the Inner City Bypass being moved underground won't be included in the final package.

Rumours have been flying the recommended plan could be going to cabinet for signoff this month.

Wellington mayor Justin Lester said he's hopeful there will be news on the project's progress in the next four to six weeks.

"This is a crucial project for Wellington's future and the time spent on making decisions is justified."

Lester said LGWM remained a joint initiative between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and the NZ Transport Agency.

Sources say Lester has picked up the mantle for leading the process.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester / Georgina Campbell

When asked for an update on when the final plan would be revealed to the public, the LGWM Governance Group said it was continuing to engage with the government.

"The Minister's office has indicated that an announcement is likely within the next few months", a spokesman said.

An announcement on the final option has been continually pushed back since it was meant to be released in August last year.

More than 2000 people and 50 stakeholder groups took part in consultation for LGWM. From that feedback Scenario D, the most ambitious, was the most popular.

That scenario includes the duplication of both the Mt Victoria and Terrace tunnels, a fourth southbound lane between Ngauranga and Aotea Quay, moving the Inner City Bypass underground and allowing for a mass transit corridor.

"The recommended programme is unlikely to be one of the four scenarios as presented. It will include parts of the scenarios, as well as other elements supported by the public feedback and our ongoing work", LGWM programme director Barry Mein said in a press release at the time the feedback summary was released.

When the final plan is announced it will include information about timing, costs, design and construction details, and next steps.