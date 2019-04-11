A man has been arrested in relation to an incident outside the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch where 43 Muslims were gunned down last month.

Police today appealed for help finding a man who caused a disturbance outside the mosque yesterday.

The man, who was wearing a Trump t-shirt, allegedly insulted those gathered outside the mosque.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price thanked the public for their assistance in locating the man.

A 33-year-old will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.