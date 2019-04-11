Emergency services in Whangaparaoa are responding to reports of a boat sinking.

A spokesman of the Gulf Harbour Marina said emergency services are trying to locate the vessel.

"It's not anywhere within this facility ... we think it might be out further in the Tiri Channel but there's nothing in actual Gulf Harbour," he said.

On Facebook, residents have reported at least four police cars heading towards Army Bay.

Other residents reported an ambulance and helicopter in the area with emergency services also headed to Gulf Harbour.

