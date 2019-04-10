A brave bird caused delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning after daring to cross State highway 1 during peak hour traffic.

This morning before 7.30am the cheeky bird forced cars to swerve, slow down and change lanes as it played a game of chicken with cars heading northbound just 1.5km before the Mt Wellington Highway turnoff.

In footage captured by Auckland Transport Agency the bird can be seen crossing from right to left, stopping in front of oncoming traffic, forcing cars to slam their brakes on.

Drivers were forced to wait for a period of time as the bird slowly and cheekily made its way between lanes.

A brave bird caused delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning after daring to cross State highway 1 during peak hour traffic. Photo / NZTA

Three lanes were blocked as the bird decided to play a game of chicken before making its way across the road. Photo / NZTA

NZTA took to social media saying thanks to road users for their cautious driving.

"Currently traffic is moderate to heavy northbound between Manukau and Mt Wellington. Thanks for driving with care in the area this morning."

NZTA confirmed the bird was not harmed, confirming "the bird crossed the road safely and wandered off into the bushes".

It's not the first time traffic was halted due do unruly animals.

In February, a roaming steer charged a member of the public as it made its way onto State Highway 18.

A steer wandered through traffic on State Highway 16. Video / Daniel Morris

The road was temporarily closed as officers handled the situation by shooting the large animal which was previously injured and had become aggravated.

The steer was "impeding traffic and creating a safety risk" before finding itself on SH18 where the situation escalated.

In 2016, a pig that was on the loose made its way onto Auckland's Northwestern motorway, bringing traffic to a halt.

In 2016, a pig that was on the loose made its way onto Auckland's Northwestern motorway, bringing traffic to a halt. Photo / Supplied

"I looked ahead and I thought it was a dog. No one was out of the car trying to herd it. It kept trying to wander into the middle of the road. Three cars were trying to herd it, a witness told the Herald.

"It looked like a wild boar. It was a brown coloured hairy pig, quite large."