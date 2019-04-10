A Christchurch resident auctioning off a sheep as "ride on lawn mower" says it's the best investment "ewe" could ever find.

The auctioneer, who has asked for "no time wasters", is selling a barely used, good condition lawn mower on Trademe, however there's a catch.

The maintenance tool, which has an automatic catcher and a built-in fertiliser at the rear, is actually a four-legged, very woolly sheep — with a less-than-state-of-the-art blue chair perched on top.

The "1 sheep power 4 wheel drive model" with a "kick-start" motor is going at a hefty reserve of $12,000, with a buy now price of $21,300, which has surprisingly been labelled a "baaaaaaaaaaaaargain."

Advertisement

Many prospective buyers asked the Christchurch resident questions about the mowers, and the answers do not disappoint.

When asked what breed the mower is, the auctioneer wrote "the make is a Ram, it's a fantastic mower".

Another buyer asked if the model has a two-tooth cutting head, with the Christchurch resident answering: "It sure is, 2 tooth cutter with another 18 to finely chop the grass down before it goes into the automatic catcher ... Plenty of wear left on all teeth so don't go putting your finger in there."

A person who was curious about the service history was told it has been "serviced well" and "it would never pull the wool over your eyes".

The auctioneer also revealed that it can mow an acre in approximately 1 hour and 55 at 1m/ph, providing there are no landscaping obstacles.

"At this rate you will only be able to mow about 4 acres in about an 8 hour day. In simple terms you'll have it done in two shakes of a lamb's tail," they said.

One person joked that the price was a bit steep saying: "I could use that money as a deposit on a Lamborghini, but then I wouldn't be able to mow my lawns."

However, the seller had the best comeback, saying "you knit a jumper while mowing in a Lamborghini".

No one has bid on the mower as of yet, with the listing closing this Sunday.

So one question remains: Wool you like to buy it?