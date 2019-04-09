Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today it's new details for the gun laws being brought in, but with the country on high alert Anzac Day services are being cancelled, and a poll shows a capital gains tax could cause problems for the Government. Hosted by Frances Cook.

You can subscribe to this podcast on Apple podcasts here, iHeartRadio here, and Spotify here.

Tighter gun laws are now almost reality, and we've have our first look at what the details of that would be.

The bill banning military-style semi-automatics and assault rifles was back in front of Parliament today, and the Government wants it to be law by Friday.

Advertisement

There are just two exemptions to the tougher rules, one being for pest-control on private and non-conservation land, and the second being guns that are heirlooms and mementos - but only if a gun part is removed to ensure the firearm is inoperable, and that part is stored at a separate address.

The select committee didn't support extending exemptions for shooting competitions, or for seven-round cartridges for semi-automatic shotguns.

Pistol NZ had pleaded with the committee to allow semi-automatics under strict conditions for the thousands of law-abiding competitive shooters.

Police Minister Stuart Nash says he's willing to look at that issue when the Government makes further changes, in a second tranche of reforms later this year.

That second round is expected to include a full select committee process and cover issues including the requirement to be a "fit and proper" person for a firearms licence, and whether there should be a national firearms register.

For more on this story, click here

That second round of changes is under pressure to 'future proof' gun laws, against technological and social change.

Overseas, gunmakers have successfully circumvented bans on semi-automatic firearms.

A Herald investigation found minor adaptations such as the "Kali Key" in the US, which is promoted as a way around the ban on semi-automatic weapons in California and other states with tight gun control.

Shooters can still rapidly fire the AR-15 with the Kali Key, but it is technically a bolt action rifle and therefore legal.

For more on this story, click here

Meanwhile the debate continues on what to do about social media giants, and whether that could also take the form of law changes.

Britain has proposed the world's toughest social media crackdown to date, in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

It's threatening to penalise and even completely ban websites that publish harmful content.

Australia introduced similar penalties last week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's considering the issue, and is consulting personally about the role New Zealand could play internationally to get a "step-change in behaviour".

She says she's met with some groups already, to get the views of "those who work in this space".

Ardern said it's less clear how to respond on the social media question.

She says she's formed a strong view that a global approach is needed.

She says it's "all well and good to have domestic legislation" but it will be stronger is the international community is all doing the same thing.

For more on this story, click here

A new poll has found an overwhelming majority of New Zealanders would back a crackdown on social media companies.

The key findings of the UMR survey were:

• 86 per cent agreed that "the government should require social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to take more responsibility to prevent distribution of harmful content on their platforms".

• Younger respondents (under 30) were less likely to agree (76 per cent) compared with those who are 60-plus (92 per cent).

• Female respondents were more likely to strongly agree (66 per cent) compared with males (53 per cent).

The research was commissioned by independent community group ActionStation, which was also behind an earlier report on online hate and racial abuse.

For more on this story, click here

The country is still on high alert following the mosque attacks, and now it seems some Anzac Day commemorations will be cancelled.

The national terror threat level was lifted to high on March 15 and have not been lowered since.

Now almost all services at West Auckland-based Returned Services Associations locations have been scrapped for this year.

Helensville RSA president Les Coste says they made the decision after fears of counter-actions to the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

In a Facebook post, Coste said only certain locations were suitable in the current environment.

He said he and police had inspected other potential locations for the service, but they did not meet safety requirements.

The announcement from Coste follows recommendations from Auckland Police on Friday for fewer Anzac Day events to be held throughout our biggest city.

Auckland City district commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus says fewer events will make it easier for officers to ensure the safety of those attending.

However, she didn't have any information to suggest there was a "specific risk" to the safety of the public.

The Christchurch RSA is now speaking out, saying it doesn't want the mosque terror attacks to stop Anzac Day services.

Christchurch president Pete Dawson says the day is a chance to remember those who have fallen.

For more on this story, click here

A new survey has found close to half of voters believe the debate around a capital gains tax has harmed the Government.

The Reid Research poll, commissioned by BusinessNZ, found 47.8 per cent of people believe the debate has harmed the Government.

That compared with 33.1 per cent who believed it had not. Another 19.2 per cent didn't know.

When asked whether the introduction of a capital gains tax should be a priority, just 22.8 per cent of respondents said yes while 65.2 per cent said no.

The poll surveyed 1000 eligible voters, and had a margin of error of 3.1 per cent.

However, a majority also said the implementation of a capital gains tax would not change how they voted at the next election.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says this is just one poll.

An announcement is expected by the end of this month, on what the Government will do on a Capital Gains Tax.

For more on this story, click here

That's the Front Page for today, Tuesday, April 9, making sure you're across the biggest news of the day. For more on these stories, check out The New Zealand Herald, or tune in to Newstalk ZB.

You can subscribe to this podcast on Apple podcasts here, iHeartRadio here, and Spotify here.

If you like to stay up to date on social media, you can find host Frances Cook on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.