Police are investigating the circumstances in which a child has been seriously injured in Tauranga.

"A child presented at Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries on the afternoon of Wednesday April 3," police said in a statement today.

"The child was then transferred to Starship Hospital.

"Police are currently investigating the cause of the child's injuries."

Police could not provide any identifying detail at this time.

This is the fourth incident involving a seriously injured child since Christmas last year.

On March 29 a 17-month-old, Sadie-Leigh Gardner, critically injured in Tauranga died at Starship Hospital.

Scene examination in Maungatapu after a critically injured child died on March 29. Photo / File

Officers were called to a Maungatapu property on March 27 at 4.30pm after reports a child had been injured.

The child was admitted to Tauranga Hospital then transferred to Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

On March 21 a 2-year-old girl, Nevaeh Jahkaya Whatukura Ager was found dead on tidal flats in the close-knit town of Little Waihi after police were initially called to the area because of "reports of a public disorder".

Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation into the girl's death after receiving results from an autopsy on her body.

On December 30 a three-week-old baby boy suffered serious injuries in Welcome Bay.

Shocked detectives investigating the serious injuries sustained confirmed on January 3 the injuries were not the result of an accident.

Police were notified after the baby was taken to Tauranga Hospital. He was then flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

Anyone with information that could help these investigations can call Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Tauranga Hospital said they were unable to comment at this stage.