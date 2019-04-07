A motorcyclist has died in central Auckland overnight continuing a horror run on New Zealand's roads.

Police said the rider died after crashing on Portland Rd in Remuera shortly before 10pm.



Road closures were in place around the crash site to allow the Serious Crash Unit to examine the scene.

The crash comes after the worst week on New Zealand's roads in 16 years.

In the seven days from Friday March 29, 27 people died on New Zealand roads.

On Saturday one person died after a truck collided with a car near Warkworth about 7.20am.