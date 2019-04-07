A motorcyclist has died in central Auckland overnight - continuing a horror run of fatal crashes on the roads.

Police said the rider died after crashing in Portland Rd in Remuera shortly before 10pm on Sunday night.



Road closures were in place around the crash site to allow the Serious Crash Unit to examine the scene.

In the past nine days 29 people have died on New Zealand roads. This includes 27 people in seven days from Friday March 29 - the deadliest week in 16 years.

Last Monday five members of the same family were killed in a horrific crash on Tirohanga Rd at Mokai, near Kinleith.

Peter Senior Rangikataua, 44, from Rotorua, his nephew Rangi Rangikataua, 26, from Mokai and Peter's three daughters Michelle Morgan-Rangikataua, 15, Aroha Morgan-Rangikataua, 14, and Kahukura Morgan-Rangikataua, 12 all died in the single-vehicle crash and were buried at Te Pākira Marae on Saturday.

Their 11-year-old brother, Isaac Morgan-Rangikataua, was the only survivor.

A crash between a car and a truck in Christchurch in the early hours of Friday claimed the lives of 12-year-old Ezekiel Loua and his 35-year-old uncle, Fulumoa Daly.

Three others were seriously injured in the crash, with one of Ezekiel's cousins, Zion, being flown from Christchurch to Auckland's Starship children's hospital.

On Saturday one person died after a truck collided with a car near Warkworth about 7.20am.