The man accused of murdering a 52-year-old woman in Karori has appeared in court.

The 30-year-old has interim name suppression, as does the victim.

He appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning wearing a tear resistant gown. He stood calmly in the dock and did not speak during his brief appearance.

The man is alleged to have killed the victim between April 4 and 5.

He was remanded without plea to reappear in the High Court at Wellington on April 30.

Media applications to photograph and film the man were declined.

He did not apply for bail.

Police have extended the cordon outside the Wellington home where the woman was killed.

A cordon was set up on Lemnos Ave yesterday afternoon, and security were extending it to block off the whole road this morning.

Residents on the street had earlier told the Herald they knew nothing about what had gone on.

Police say their inquiries are ongoing but they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Police are reassuring members of the public there is no threat to their safety.