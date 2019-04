A person has fallen down a bank while hunting near Turangi today.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports about midday that a hunter had fallen down a bank in the Tokaanu area.

The police spokeswoman believed the hunter had made their way to a Turangi medical centre and was being transported to Taupō Hospital by ambulance.

Any injuries were unknown.

A St John spokeswoman could not confirm any details.