A man is seriously injured after his truck crashed then rolled over a bridge, after which he fell 10 metres to the riverbank below.

The crash happened shortly after 1pm yesterday, in Whitford, Auckland.

A man in his 30s was the sole occupant of the truck.

The truck crashed on a bridge in Whitford then rolled into the riverbank below. Photo / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters

The man suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance.

Advertisement

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust assisted with the rescue.