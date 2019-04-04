Three people have been injured after a car reportedly hit a kerb and flipped in Forest Lake, Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 9.45pm tonight.

A Police spokeswoman said the impact of the crash appeared to have caused the car to hit a tree and a power pole. The tree hit by the car came down across the road.

St John said three ambulances attended the incident, and three patients were taken to Waikato Hospital, one in a serious condition and two with moderate injuries.