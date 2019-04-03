Ongoing landslides continue near where two tourists were seriously injured in a major slip in January.

But Hastings District Council says it still aims to open the beach below the cliffs by the end of the month.

Until then, the public needs to heed warning signs of the beach closure and those who didn't risk injury or even death, the council said in a statement.

A major slip has also come down on another part of Clifton Beach. Photo / Supplied

Clifton Beach access to Cape Kidnappers was closed after a major landslide on January 23, which seriously injured two tourists.

This was followed by similar sized one on February 2, with more activity being observed in the weeks since.

Last weekend, another large landslide occurred at the site of the initial landslide.

On the weekend of March 23 another unrelated landslide saw about 3000 cubic metres of material fall off the cliff about 500 metres back towards Clifton from the original landslide.

This landslide was large enough to temporarily block the beach and further rock fall has continued at this site since.

Hastings District Council said surveys being conducted in the area would help provide more accurate details on whether this new activity means there is a heightened risk of even further landslides.

The council aims to open the beach on April 29 with interim health and safety measures in place to reduce the risk of harm to the public.

Access to the Department of Conservation track to the gannet colony will not re-open on April 29.

These measures include increased signage and information for users.

Events such as earthquakes, large swells, significant rainfall and further large landslides will trigger a review of whether the beach should remain open.

A Quantitative Risk Analysis (QRA) of the area is underway to gather a more accurate assessment of the dangers of the cliffs above the beach and other risk factors.

This is estimated to take six months to complete.