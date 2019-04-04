COMMENT:

I still feel numb from the shock and grief of March 15.

The outpouring of aroha from everyday Kiwis has also been humbling to witness.

Understandably, there has been much political, social and spiritual soul-searching. There has been a broad number of issues that have received media attention and they require careful reflection, lest we descend into acrimony.

The first relates to the Crusaders rugby franchise. Some have called for a change of name, especially given the bloody history of the Crusades. Many see this proposal as a misguided attempt at virtue signalling. Within the Kiwi Muslim community there is mixed opinion, some are not bothered by the name, others would like to see a change.

Personally, I am not concerned by the name. However, I would like to see a change in the structure of professional rugby. I think it's time to introduce a Pacific Island franchise, such a move would truly be inclusive – Team Maui perhaps.

The second issue relates to the headscarf. As an act of solidarity, and following in our Prime Minister's footsteps, Kiwis were invited to wear a headscarf. Some were offended by this initiative, as they saw the headscarf as a symbol of female subjugation.

Within Muslim tradition, there are two primary requirements for clothing, namely modesty and personal security. The headscarf was a response to the hostility and violence the early Muslim community faced (1400 years ago).

The headscarf is not unique to Islam, it has an important place in Western tradition as well. Consider the various depictions of Mary, mother of Jesus, they usually show her with headscarf.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, center, waves as she leaves Friday prayers at Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo / AP

Third, is the issue of donations from the Chinese community. Some have argued that the donations should be returned and redirected to help Uighur Muslim communities in China. If media reports are to be believed, the Uighur communities are being forced into internment camps by a paranoid Chinese government.

These donations, I feel, are a gesture of goodwill, and should be accepted in good faith. Accepting the donations will not stop us from having an honest conversation about Uighur internment camps. Importantly, we must also be ready for a broader conversation about the plight of religious and ethnic minorities around the world, including those in our own backyard.

The fourth issue relates to prayer. Some were clearly uncomfortable with participating in Muslim prayers. Could one really pray to Allah, the Muslim God? After all, Christians believe Jesus is Lord, while others don't believe in God at all.

If indeed there is a God, then I believe there is only one God, a God of love and mercy. But I respect the honesty of those who said they felt uncomfortable, and respect them even more for standing alongside Kiwi Muslims (despite their discomfort). We should not paper over our theological and philosophical differences, it's best to be open about them.

Fifth, is the issue of anti-Semitism. A local Muslim leader accused Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, of funding the act of terror. These comments are ill-informed and unhelpful. As it happens, a group of Rabbis went out of their way to visit the Muslim community in Christchurch, and they were warmly welcomed.

An Auckland-based Imam spoke of thanking the Rabbis for their visit, at which point a Rabbi noted that thanks was not needed, family didn't need to say thank you to family.

Jewish-Muslim relations, in our present geopolitical climate, are deeply fractured but for those who know their history there are deep and profound connections.

We are slowly coming to terms with the shock and grief of March 15, and it will be through aroha that we recover. I am reminded of the negotiations that took place between representatives of the Crusader king Richard the Lionheart and Salahuddin, the Muslim king at the time.

A peace deal was reached, and as matters were being concluded, the Christian delegation made it clear to Salahuddin that they reserved the right to re-take Jerusalem. At this point, Salahuddin said that he knew of no better prince than Richard to rule over Jerusalem. We have our differences, but there is always space to be gracious, even when our differences run deep.

• Zain Ali is a scholar of Islamic Studies at the University of Auckland