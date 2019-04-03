Train services in Auckland have returned to normal after a bomb scare at Newmarket train station.

Police were called to the central Auckland station about 6.40pm following a report of a bag left unattended.

A Police spokeswoman said nothing suspicious was located and police gave the all clear at 7.15pm.

Passengers reported that everyone was evacuated and trains were cancelled.

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said some services to the west bypassed Newmarket, while southern line services were affected for about half an hour.

Hannan said services are now returning to normal.