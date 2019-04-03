Police have named the man who died in Akina Hastings on Monday.

He was 33-year-old Jermaine Arias Ramos, a Philippine national residing in Waipukurau.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Greville said he would like to extend their sympathies to his family at this tragic time.

A 36-year-old woman appeared in Hastings District Court yesterday charged with assault with intent to rob.

Advertisement

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear again on April 30.

Police are continuing the investigation into Ramos's death, which is being treated as suspicious.