The sight of four coffins being brought on to Te Pākira Marae by grieving family members has brought home the tragedy of the horrific crash near Taupō on Monday.

Wailing and screams of grief have rung out through Te Pākira Marae as about 500 people dressed in black brought the coffins on to the marae.

Mourners waited at the end of the bridge leading into the historic geothermal Māori village of Whakarewarewa in Rotorua until a karanga rang out to bring them on to the marae.

The bodies of those killed in the Taupō crash on Monday are brought on to Te Pākira Marae. Photo / Ben Fraser

One of the mourners collapsed in grief and needed to be supported by family members and helped into the marae.

Elders and immediate family members went into the meeting house while about 200 more people who couldn't fit inside stood around the outside of the marae hugging and consoling each other.

Five people were killed in the single-vehicle crash on Tirohanga Rd at Mokai, north of Taupō.

Those who died in the crash were Peter Senior Rangikataua, 44, from Rotorua, his nephew Rangi Rangikataua, 26, from Mokai and Peter's three daughters Michelle Morgan-Rangikataua, 15, Aroha Morgan-Rangikataua, 14, and Kahukura Morgan-Rangikataua, 12.

All but Aroha's coffin were bought onto the marae. The family is expecting her body to be brought to Te Pākira tomorrow.

Their 11-year-old brother, Isaac Morgan-Rangikataua, is still in Waikato Hospital in a stable condition.

Michelle and Aroha were students at Rotorua Lakes High School and Kahukura went to Rotorua Intermediate School.

Those who died in the crash at Kinleith were Rangi Rangikataua, 26, (left) Michelle Morgan-Rangikataua, 15, Peter Senior Rangikataua, 44, Kahukura Morgan-Rangikataua, 12, and Aroha Morgan-Rangikatau.

Family spokeswoman Sunny Wikiriwhi told the Rotorua Daily Post today it was a dark day for Te Arawa and Rotorua as it tried to come to terms with the shock of losing five members of one family.

She said the tragedy was even greater considering the girls killed had also lost their mother, Moana Morgan, in September 2015.

She said the family would now be rallying around their remaining siblings, including the 11-year-old Isaac who was the only survivor of the crash, and their three older siblings.

One of the older sisters was with Isaac in Waikato Hospital and doctors were happy with his progress, Wikiriwhi said.

She said it was hoped he would be transferred to Rotorua Hospital in the coming days to possibly attend his sister's, father's and cousin's tangi.

Moruners at Te Pākira Marae. Photo / Ben Fraser

He was talking, engaging and yesterday he took his first steps and family were hopeful he would make a full recovery, she said.

The funeral service would be held on Saturday and the bodies of the three sisters would be taken to Tūtanekai Marae at Hinemoa Point in Rotorua where they would be buried next to their mother.

The bodies of Peter Senior Rangikataua and Rangi Rangikataua would be taken to Mokai where they will be buried.

"The effect of this tragic accident has left the (four) remaining children without their siblings and now both of their parents," Wikiriwhi said.

"We now acknowledge we have a lot of mahi ahead of us for the whanau's return to the marae. We are hurting but we are aware of the need to provide for the needs of te whānau.

"This is a shock and it's significant but we as a whānau need to be strong for the three remaining children. The reality of what has actually happened will eventuate."

Wikiriwhi said she asked members of the public to have respect for the families involved.

"There has been a lot of speculation and untruthful statements made about our whānau who have passed away. Obviously this is a very tragic event for the Morgan, Rangikataua and Wikiriwhi families. But we have been grateful for the wonderful messages of support, aroha and manaakitanga that is flowing in to our whānau."

Wikiriwhi described her nephew, Peter Senior, as a "wonderful father" who loved his children.

She said the three girls were very close.

"They were lovable beautiful children with beautiful natures and really respectful. Every time I went to visit, they were so cuddly and just a joy to be around."

Rotorua Lakes High School posted a tribute to Michelle and Aroha on their Facebook page.

The post said: "It is with a heavy heart, we at Rotorua Lakes High School farewell two our our very own kotiro, who were tragically taken from us on Monday. Both Michelle and Aroha Morgan-Rangikataua alongside members of their whanau, suddenly had their lives cut short. Our hearts go out to the families at this very sad time as we all come to terms with this sudden tragedy. Rotorua Lakes High School extends their aroha to the whanau at this very sad time."